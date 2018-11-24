Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

Transport Matters lays out bold transport plan

train2

The Transport Matters party are making a push for free public transport at this year’s Victorian state election.

Reporter Caroline Tung spoke to the head of the Transport Matters party, Rod Barton, ahead of the 2018 Victorian state election.

Jack Fryer

November 24th 2018
Read more by Jack Fryer
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Panorama

Dovery-Marriage-Equality-Australia
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

One Year of Marriage Equality

Its been one full year since Australia voted ‘yes’ to same sex marriage. While a legislative change has taken place, the question […]

main-image-810x539
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Australian Students Strike 4 Climate

Students around Australia have skipped school today in protest of what they see as a dangerous lack of action by the government […]

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Melbourne on alert for thunderstorm asthma

Health officials have cautioned Victorians to be careful to minimise their risks to the phenomenon known as ‘thunderstorm asthma’ that saw a […]

Related Content

Credit: Melbourne City Council.

Sisto Malaspina honoured with giant mural in Carlton

Credit: Shannon Deery, Twitter.

BREAKING: Bourke St driver James Gargasoulas found guilty of all charges

Credit: Melbourne City Council.

Family of Pellegrini’s owner Sisto Malaspina has been offered a state funeral