Transport Matters lays out bold transport plan
The Transport Matters party are making a push for free public transport at this year’s Victorian state election.
Reporter Caroline Tung spoke to the head of the Transport Matters party, Rod Barton, ahead of the 2018 Victorian state election.
Jack Fryer
November 24th 2018Read more by Jack Fryer
Category: Audio, Audio, News and Commentary
Topics: News
Tags: melbourne, transport, Victorian election, victorian politics
