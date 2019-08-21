On Air
How travellers were re-identified from Myki data, and why you should care
Touch on, touch off; a couple of those are all it takes to identify a child travelling alone, ex-partner, or even an MP.
A ‘shocking’ breach of public transport data raises questions about pubic safety, and how we prioritise people’s privacy.
Danielle O’Neal reports.
Guests
Dr Chris Culnane, Professor in Computer and Information Systems (Melb Uni)
Contributors
Danielle O’Neal
