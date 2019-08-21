Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

On Air

How travellers were re-identified from Myki data, and why you should care

PTV

Touch on, touch off; a couple of those are all it takes to identify a child travelling alone, ex-partner, or even an MP.

A ‘shocking’ breach of public transport data raises questions about pubic safety, and how we prioritise people’s privacy.

Danielle O’Neal reports.

Guests

Dr Chris Culnane, Professor in Computer and Information Systems (Melb Uni)

Contributors

Danielle O’Neal

August 21st 2019
Read more by Panorama
Category: , , , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Panorama

ptsd
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

PTSD and the need for destigmatisation

Post-traumatic stress disorder is the second most common mental illness behind depression yet it is rarely spoken about. With PTSD Awareness Day […]

budj
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Possible Budj Bim UNESCO site and the importance of preserving Indigenous landmarks

Budj Bim is an extinct volcano in south-west Victoria. The Gunditjmara people used the volcanic rock to manage water flows and exploit […]

reconciliation
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

How young Indigenous Australians want reconciliation to evolve

While reconciliation week is important for many, young Indigenous Australians are looking to evolve its meaning as they believe times have changed […]

Related Content

reform
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Reforming Australia's democracy for less polarisation

file
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

For low ATAR men, TAFE and trades might be a better choice than university

bottles-container-daylight-802221
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Rising calls for a Cash for Cans to help ease Victoria's recycling crisis