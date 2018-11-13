Tributes flow for comic book legend Stan Lee

Credit: Bauer-Griffin via Zimbio.

Comic book legend Stan Lee has passed away at the age of 95.

Variety magazine has reported that the writer and producer was taken to Cedars Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles earlier this morning after suffering a medical emergency and was pronounced dead a short time later.

His exact cause of death is unknown, although he had suffered several illnesses over the past year, including pneumonia.

Known as Marvel’s main man, Lee was the mastermind behind iconic comic book characters such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk and the X-Men.

He also made a cameo appearance in one of the highest-rating episodes of The Big Bang Theory.

Lee was widely considered the architect of the contemporary comic book and helped make billions for Hollywood by introducing human frailties in popular characters.

Marvel stars and other Hollywood celebrities are paying tribute to the late comic book legend on social media.


I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan… #MCU #Excelsior #legend #rip #stanlee #TeamStark ( 📸 @jimmy_rich )



Jayden Forster

November 13th 2018
