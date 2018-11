SYN went up to Horsham in September this year, and worked with a group of 15 amazing young people, in a two day workshop. After learning¬†how to use zoom recorders, record interviews and develop that #content with a practice show. We went up to local community radio station, Triple H’s (3HHH), radio studios and recorded some awesome segments for broadcast!

Check out the shows we recorded on Day Two of our workshop below! Training was funded by the Yarriambiack Shire Council.