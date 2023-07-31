On Air
The Great Metal Standoff – Trivium vs Dio w/ RMITV’s 5 Foot Step
If Jason and Imran are gonna start podcasting again, they’re gonna get collaborating. Joined by one of the co-producers of RMITV production 5 Foot Step, Niall Allen, the trio pair Trivium’s – In The Court Of The Dragon, the most recent release from Trivium, and Dio – Master Of The Moon, the final Dio solo album. This makes for a rather unusual battle but asks an interesting question. Can Ronnie James Dio, the man synonymous with his fantasy themes in his music, in his final years, still compete with a more contemporary album in a similar style?
Niall has also come along to talk the fine details of 5 Foot Step, you can catch the show live on Twitch, Tuesday nights at twitch.tv/5footstep
And to catch up on all their episodes, subscribe to the 5 Foot Step YouTube Channel.
Stay up to date with ‘The Great Metal Standoff’ at https://www.facebook.com/metalstandoffpod/
And ‘Moshpit On SYN’ at https://www.facebook.com/Moshpitonsyn/
Outro Music: XTaKeRuX – Demonized
Guests
Niall Allen
Contributors
Jason Evans, Imran Abbas
Jason Evans
July 31st 2023Read more by Jason Evans
Category: Audio, Music Reviews, Podcast
Topics: Gaming, Geek, Music
Tags: Board Games, classic metal, D&D, dio, Dungeons & Dragons, fantasy, Games, heavy metal music, Holy Diver, In The Court Of The Dragon, Matt Heafy, Metalcore, Moshpit, Moshpit on SYN, RMITV, Rock Music, Ronnie James Dio, the last in line, Trivium
