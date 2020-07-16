“Caring is cool” | Trouble Juice on freestival

freestival wordpress banner

James, co-founder of Trouble Juice, joins Imo on freestival to detail how the Melbourne music publication came to life, what you can do to start writing about music, and why “caring is cool”.

If you’d like to get involved, submit music, or even ask a few questions, email Imogen at [email protected] or get in touch via Facebook and Instagram.

freestival airs Saturdays 6pm AEST on SYN 90.7FM & DAB+ in Melbourne, SYN via radio streaming services, and syn.org.au worldwide.

Playlist

  1. Legacy Project - Gamjee
  2. Not Gonna Feel The Way You Asked For - First Beige
  3. Nhaya (To See) - Yirinda
  4. Milk Bar - Hearts and Rockets
  5. PSYCHO HOLE - ASHWARYA
  6. People Talk Too Much - Bananagun
  7. Red Flags - RAAVE TAPES
Imo

July 16th 2020
