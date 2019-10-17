Tuck Shop Ladies interview – Art Smitten

Prior to the Melbourne Fringe Festival, Sam Lohs & Rosie Burgess – otherwise known as the Tuck Shop Ladies – swung by the Art Smitten studios to promote their live show All Rhyme, No Reason, and brought a couple of instruments with them to ask the eternal question: “Why are there no baby pigeons?”

Sam and Rosie are currently touring Victoria. To find out exactly where they’re headed, have a sneak of their official Facebook page.

Segment originally aired Sunday, August 18th. Image courtesy of the artists.

Presenter: Ben Polazzon

Co-host/Editor: Tom Parry

Co-host/Producer: Marcie Di Bartolomeo