Tuck Shop Ladies interview – Art Smitten

Tuck Shop Ladies header

Prior to the Melbourne Fringe Festival, Sam Lohs & Rosie Burgess – otherwise known as the Tuck Shop Ladies – swung by the Art Smitten studios to promote their live show All Rhyme, No Reason, and brought a couple of instruments with them to ask the eternal question: “Why are there no baby pigeons?”

 

 

Sam and Rosie are currently touring Victoria. To find out exactly where they’re headed, have a sneak of their official Facebook page.

 

Segment originally aired Sunday, August 18th. Image courtesy of the artists.

Presenter: Ben Polazzon
Co-host/Editor: Tom Parry
Co-host/Producer: Marcie Di Bartolomeo

October 17th 2019
