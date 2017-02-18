SYN 90.7
Tuesday 14/2
Early on Valentine’s Day, Josh Taylor was bringing you some sick tunes, with a mix of new and throwback tunes with a touch of some love song dedications. Other than talking Valentine’s Day, Josh looked at the Grammy’s and St. Kilda Festival
(Photo Credit Josh Taylor, Smith Street Band Performing at St. Kilda Festival 2017)
Playlist
- Off White Limousine - Client Liason
- Fresh Eyes - Andy Grammar
- Adore - Amy Shark
- Castle on the Hill - Ed Sheeran
- Catch 22 - Illy
- Ultralight Beam - Kanye West
- California - Childish Gambino
- Wes Anderson - Alex Lahey
- 24K Magic - Bruno Mars
- Stressed Out - TwentyOne Pilots
- My Immortal - Evernescence
- Habits (Stay High) - Tove Lo
- Irish Celebration (P Smoov Remix) - Macklemore and Ryan Lewis
- Sexual - Neikid
- Genghis Khan - Miike Snow
- The Boys - Lisa Mitchell
- Secret Love Song - Little Mix
- Rockabye Baby - Clean Bandit
- God Only Knows - Michael Buble
- Charmeleon - PNAU
- Fast Car - Jonas Blue
- Smooth - Santana ft. Rob Thomas
- Drinkee - Sofi Tukker
- Paris - Chainsmokers
- On Your Side - The Veronicas
- Naive - The Kooks
- The Horses - Daryl Braithwaite
- Death to the Lads - Smith Street Band
- Drive - Gretta Ray
- Hungry Eyes - Eric Carmen
- Tiny Dancer - Elton John
- Frankie Sinatra - Avalanches
- Play That Song - Train
- Growing Up - Macklemore and Ryan Lewis ft. Ed Sheeran
- I'll Make Love To You - Boyz II Men
- Gemini Feeds - Banks
- As Long As You Love Me - Backstreet Boys
- Hey Leonardo (She Likes Me For Me) - Blessid Union of Souls
- Ignorance is Bliss - Thundamentals
- Love Me Better - James Blunt
- The Reason - Hoobastank
- All About You - McFly
- Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur
- Wasn't Expecting That - Jamie Lawson
- I Drove All Night - Celine Dion
- Like I'm Gonna Lose You - Meghan Trainor and John Legend
- Come Away With Me - Norah Jones
- Truly Madly Deeply - Savage Garden
- Fields of Gold - Sting
- I Have Nothing - Whitney Houston
- True - Spandau Ballet
- Endless Love - Diana Ross and Lionel Richie
- Make You Feel My Love - Adele
- I Want To Know What Love Is - Foreigner
- Linger - The Cranberries
- Can't Fight This Feeling - REO Speedwagon
Josh_Taylor
February 18th 2017Read more by Josh_Taylor
Category: Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: graveyard, Josh Taylor, Playlist, Valentines Day
More by Graveyard Shift
Graveyard Shift (06/08/2016)
Thie first graveyard shift from Scod and Jamo, a good listen to if you are bored. Hoping for more of this randomness […]