Tuesday 14/2

Early on Valentine’s Day, Josh Taylor was bringing you some sick tunes, with a mix of new and throwback tunes with a touch of some love song dedications. Other than talking Valentine’s Day, Josh looked at the Grammy’s and St. Kilda Festival

(Photo Credit Josh Taylor, Smith Street Band Performing at St. Kilda Festival 2017)

 

Playlist

  1. Off White Limousine - Client Liason
  2. Fresh Eyes - Andy Grammar
  3. Adore - Amy Shark
  4. Castle on the Hill - Ed Sheeran
  5. Catch 22 - Illy
  6. Ultralight Beam - Kanye West
  7. California - Childish Gambino
  8. Wes Anderson - Alex Lahey
  9. 24K Magic - Bruno Mars
  10. Stressed Out - TwentyOne Pilots
  11. My Immortal - Evernescence
  12. Habits (Stay High) - Tove Lo
  13. Irish Celebration (P Smoov Remix) - Macklemore and Ryan Lewis
  14. Sexual - Neikid
  15. Genghis Khan - Miike Snow
  16. The Boys - Lisa Mitchell
  17. Secret Love Song - Little Mix
  18. Rockabye Baby - Clean Bandit
  19. God Only Knows - Michael Buble
  20. Charmeleon - PNAU
  21. Fast Car - Jonas Blue
  22. Smooth - Santana ft. Rob Thomas
  23. Drinkee - Sofi Tukker
  24. Paris - Chainsmokers
  25. On Your Side - The Veronicas
  26. Naive - The Kooks
  27. The Horses - Daryl Braithwaite
  28. Death to the Lads - Smith Street Band
  29. Drive - Gretta Ray
  30. Hungry Eyes - Eric Carmen
  31. Tiny Dancer - Elton John
  32. Frankie Sinatra - Avalanches
  33. Play That Song - Train
  34. Growing Up - Macklemore and Ryan Lewis ft. Ed Sheeran
  35. I'll Make Love To You - Boyz II Men
  36. Gemini Feeds - Banks
  37. As Long As You Love Me - Backstreet Boys
  38. Hey Leonardo (She Likes Me For Me) - Blessid Union of Souls
  39. Ignorance is Bliss - Thundamentals
  40. Love Me Better - James Blunt
  41. The Reason - Hoobastank
  42. All About You - McFly
  43. Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur
  44. Wasn't Expecting That - Jamie Lawson
  45. I Drove All Night - Celine Dion
  46. Like I'm Gonna Lose You - Meghan Trainor and John Legend
  47. Come Away With Me - Norah Jones
  48. Truly Madly Deeply - Savage Garden
  49. Fields of Gold - Sting
  50. I Have Nothing - Whitney Houston
  51. True - Spandau Ballet
  52. Endless Love - Diana Ross and Lionel Richie
  53. Make You Feel My Love - Adele
  54. I Want To Know What Love Is - Foreigner
  55. Linger - The Cranberries
  56. Can't Fight This Feeling - REO Speedwagon

February 18th 2017
