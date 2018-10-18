SYN 90.7
Tug | The Hoist with Harry & Imo
Harry & Imo sat down with Mitch from new supergroup Tug to hear about Australia’s love for psych rock, their debut album ‘You’re Not Exceptional, Man’, and memorable support act names.
Imogen Hanrahan
October 18th 2018
Category: Audio
Topics: Music
Tags: Australian music, Band Interview, Hoist, interview, melbourne, Music, SYN, the hoist
