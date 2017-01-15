Tune Zodiac – Week 2
People get to be born into the zodiac so why can’t songs? A summer seasonal show all about astrology, giving songs a chance to have a sun sign based on release date.
TUESDAY 7-8PM SYN 90.7FM AND ONLINE – Jan 3, 10, 17 and 24
In week 2 I went through the Cancer, Leo and Virgo signs, interviewed Melburnians for vox pops and laughed to myself a lot. Give it a listen!
Playlist
- Gasoline - Alpine
- Pack Up - Eliza Doolittle
- Let's Go Out - Alex Lahey
- Loud Pipes - Ratatat
- Callin' Ur Phone - ives.
- Things About To Change - The Rubens
- I Know A Girl - The Preatures
- Time - Jungle
- Joga - Björk
- Your Drums, Your Love - AlunaGeorge