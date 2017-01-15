Tune Zodiac – Week 2

Tune zodiac poster for site
Listen to Episode

People get to be born into the zodiac so why can’t songs? A summer seasonal show all about astrology, giving songs a chance to have a sun sign based on release date. 

TUESDAY 7-8PM SYN 90.7FM AND ONLINE – Jan 3, 10, 17 and 24

In week 2 I went through the Cancer, Leo and Virgo signs, interviewed Melburnians for vox pops and laughed to myself a lot. Give it a listen!

 

Playlist

  1. Gasoline - Alpine
  2. Pack Up - Eliza Doolittle
  3. Let's Go Out - Alex Lahey
  4. Loud Pipes - Ratatat
  5. Callin' Ur Phone - ives.
  6. Things About To Change - The Rubens
  7. I Know A Girl - The Preatures
  8. Time - Jungle
  9. Joga - Björk
  10. Your Drums, Your Love - AlunaGeorge
Kasia

January 15th 2017
