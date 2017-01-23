Tune zodiac poster for site

SYN 90.7

Tune Zodiac – Week 3

Listen to Episode

People get to be born into the zodiac so why can’t songs? A summer seasonal show all about astrology, giving songs a chance to have a sun sign based on release date. 

TUESDAY 7-8PM SYN 90.7FM AND ONLINE – Jan 3, 10, 17 and 24

In week 3 I spoke to astrologer Brian Clarke, astronomer Michael Brown and went through the Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius signs.

PS. This ep took a while to upload because I convinced myself it went badly and refused to listen to it. But hey, enjoy!

Playlist

  1. Bruises - Chairlift
  2. Lay Down - DMA'S
  3. Don't Let The Kids Win - Julia Jacklin
  4. Be The One - Haerts
  5. No. 28 - Methyl Ethel
  6. Empire Records - Sløtface
  7. What's A Girl To Do - Fatima Yamaha
  8. Happy - Marina and the Diamonds
Kasia

January 23rd 2017
