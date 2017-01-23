Tune Zodiac – Week 3

People get to be born into the zodiac so why can’t songs? A summer seasonal show all about astrology, giving songs a chance to have a sun sign based on release date.

TUESDAY 7-8PM SYN 90.7FM AND ONLINE – Jan 3, 10, 17 and 24

In week 3 I spoke to astrologer Brian Clarke, astronomer Michael Brown and went through the Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius signs.

PS. This ep took a while to upload because I convinced myself it went badly and refused to listen to it. But hey, enjoy!