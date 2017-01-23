SYN 90.7
Tune Zodiac – Week 3
People get to be born into the zodiac so why can’t songs? A summer seasonal show all about astrology, giving songs a chance to have a sun sign based on release date.
TUESDAY 7-8PM SYN 90.7FM AND ONLINE – Jan 3, 10, 17 and 24
In week 3 I spoke to astrologer Brian Clarke, astronomer Michael Brown and went through the Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius signs.
PS. This ep took a while to upload because I convinced myself it went badly and refused to listen to it. But hey, enjoy!
Playlist
- Bruises - Chairlift
- Lay Down - DMA'S
- Don't Let The Kids Win - Julia Jacklin
- Be The One - Haerts
- No. 28 - Methyl Ethel
- Empire Records - Sløtface
- What's A Girl To Do - Fatima Yamaha
- Happy - Marina and the Diamonds