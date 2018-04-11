SYN 90.7
Turnbull loses 30th consecutive Newspoll
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has lost his 30th consecutive Newspoll. This brings him to the same number of losses that former PM Tony Abbott reached before being rolled by Turnbull himself.
Reporter Anjali Dutta covers what the result means for Turnbull and the Government.
Nicolas Zoumboulis
April 11th 2018
Category: Audio, News, Politics
Topics: News
Tags: #Auspol, abbott, ausgov, liberal, liberal party, Malcolm Turnbull, newspoll, panorama, prime minister, Tony Abbott, turnbull
