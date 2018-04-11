Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Turnbull loses 30th consecutive Newspoll

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has lost his 30th consecutive Newspoll. This brings him to the same number of losses that former PM Tony Abbott reached before being rolled by Turnbull himself.

Reporter Anjali Dutta covers what the result means for Turnbull and the Government.

Nicolas Zoumboulis

April 11th 2018
