Turtle Eclipse by Turtle Jones (EP) Review

Turtle Eclipse by Turtle Jones is an electronic music EP released on the uncomfortable beats record label. The five-track EP is sound is filled with basslines which are statically, drums which are jumping up and down, whirlwind synths and creative use of sampling. An EP that is dedicated to the great barrier reef. Reviewer song selections Big in Nepal, Nothing is possible and Turtle Eclipse.

Bandcamp Link:

https://uncomfortablebeats.bandcamp.com/album/turtle-eclipse

Youtube Link to Big in Nepal By Turtle Jones: