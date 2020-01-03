Turtle Eclipse by Turtle Jones (EP) Review

cover

Turtle Eclipse by Turtle Jones is an electronic music EP released on the uncomfortable beats record label.  The five-track EP is sound is filled with basslines which are statically, drums which are jumping up and down, whirlwind synths and creative use of sampling. An EP that is dedicated to the great barrier reef. Reviewer song selections  Big in Nepal, Nothing is possible and Turtle Eclipse.

Bandcamp Link:

https://uncomfortablebeats.bandcamp.com/album/turtle-eclipse

Youtube Link to Big in Nepal By Turtle Jones:

Playlist

  1. Nothing is Possible - Turtle Jones
  2. Big in Nepal - Turtle Jones
  3. Turtle Eclipse - Turtle Jones
  4. Dripping up the walls - Turtle Jones
  5. Before we walked away - Turtle Jones
Jitan Chander

January 3rd 2020
