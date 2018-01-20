SYN 90.7
Twin Talk Episode #2
Here is the ultimate playlist of our second show incase you missed it!
Playlist
- Island in the Sun - Weezer
- La Vie En rose - Louis Armstrong
- Way back into love - Hugh Grant
- Here Comes September - Waikiki
- Don't Write Me Off Just Yet - Hugh Grant
Sarah Ghassali
January 20th 2018
