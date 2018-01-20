Copy of Radio Talk Show Flyer

SYN 90.7

Twin Talk Episode #2

Here is the ultimate playlist of our second show incase you missed it!

Playlist

  1. Island in the Sun - Weezer
  2. La Vie En rose - Louis Armstrong
  3. Way back into love - Hugh Grant
  4. Here Comes September - Waikiki
  5. Don't Write Me Off Just Yet - Hugh Grant

January 20th 2018
