Twinemies Premieres on SYN

The cheesiest, gayest, and sappiest musical podcast you’ve ever heard, Twinemies follows competitive twin sisters Chloe and Darcy as they go head to head in deciding who the superior sister is. Queer identities are discovered, pranks are pulled, and drama ensues.

Catch Twinemies every Monday at 4pm and again on Tuesdays at 9am, to follow this short arc of the full musical of the same name.

Created by Grace Anderson, Twinemies has been made for SYN’s Podcast Incubator Program with the assistance of the Community Broadcasting Foundation. Follow Twinemies on Instagram (@twinemies_musical) and check out the website for all podcast updates, abouts, and scoops from behind the scenes!