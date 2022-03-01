Twinemies Premieres on SYN

TWINEMIES ICON syn logo

The cheesiest, gayest, and sappiest musical podcast you’ve ever heard, Twinemies follows competitive twin sisters Chloe and Darcy as they go head to head in deciding who the superior sister is. Queer identities are discovered, pranks are pulled, and drama ensues.

Catch Twinemies every Monday at 4pm and again on Tuesdays at 9am, to follow this short arc of the full musical of the same name.

Created by Grace Anderson, Twinemies has been made for SYN’s Podcast Incubator Program with the assistance of the Community Broadcasting Foundation. Follow Twinemies on Instagram  (@twinemies_musical) and check out the website for all podcast updates, abouts, and scoops from behind the scenes!

content

March 1st 2022
Read more by content
Category:
Share
ContactVaccine Roadmap & SYNMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport