player one logo

On Air

Twitch Streamer Louna Maroun joins Player One! (Interview)

79669871_3060011267372062_2571542416427319296_o

It was lovely to meet Louna Maroun and have her as a guest host! Louna joined Player One hosts Stefan, George and Connor to talk her favourite games, streaming, mental wellness and her new music videos!

Don’t forget to check her out on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/lounatuna

Aired 14th December 2019.

Onmy Link:

https://omny.fm/shows/player-one/twitch-streamer-louna-maroun-joins-player-one?fbclid=IwAR0CiTsQjr3EjNwyzAZOzr7fDTPeGBcRfmlRVZH85vovQn73k0QB6hkVKLY

Contributors

Jitan Chander

Jitan Chander

December 29th 2019
Read more by Jitan Chander
Category: , , , , , ,
Topics: , , , , ,
Tags: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Player One

player one logo
player one logo
Player One

Player One Season four episode eight (25/11/2019)

Player one (25/11/2019). Mix cloud link:

player one logo
player one logo
Player One

Player One season Four episode Nine (2/12/2019)

Player One (2/12/2019). we had special guest Jitan of Electronify program some of the music for us. Onmy Link: https://omny.fm/shows/player-one/what-is-earthnight-and-switchmas-s04e09-2019?in_playlist=player-one!player-one-completionist

65668793_2701609399878919_7389609340073672704_o
player one logo
Player One

Player One X SYN Hip Hop

A distinctive collaboration between Player One and SYN Hip Hop. Where the two SYN radio shows join forces to create great content […]

Related Content

Rad_screen_it.jpg.1138x0_q85
player one logo
Player One

Rad from Good Game Spawn Point! - Interview

header
player one logo
Player One

Hollow Knight Composer Christopher Larkin on Sequel, Untitled Goose Game, Zelda, High Score 2019 - Interview

74236327_3001930279846828_4248768110913388544_n
player one logo
Player One

Aimee Smith - Games Voice Actress - Interview