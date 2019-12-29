On Air
Twitch Streamer Louna Maroun joins Player One! (Interview)
It was lovely to meet Louna Maroun and have her as a guest host! Louna joined Player One hosts Stefan, George and Connor to talk her favourite games, streaming, mental wellness and her new music videos!
Don’t forget to check her out on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/lounatuna
Aired 14th December 2019.
https://omny.fm/shows/player-one/twitch-streamer-louna-maroun-joins-player-one?fbclid=IwAR0CiTsQjr3EjNwyzAZOzr7fDTPeGBcRfmlRVZH85vovQn73k0QB6hkVKLY
