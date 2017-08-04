Two Spoons 31/7/17

1 – Hello! New Coldplay Track!

2 – Nathan’s risky UberEats move

3 – Top 3 News Stories

4 – SPOTLIGHT: Study Habits

5 – A Current Affair; Where are they now?

6 – Nathan’s food prep problem

7 – Julian attempts to talk about diaries…. doesn’t really go to plan (oh no!)

8 -EDM Therapy and C’Yall Next Time!

Playlist

  1. Like Lightning - Havana Brown ft Dawin
  2. The Day Before I Met You - Jessica Mauboy
  3. Lust For Life - Lana Del Ray ft Weeknd
  4. Malibu - Miley Cyrus
  5. High - Peking Duk
  6. Ignition - R. Kelly
  7. Clean Bandit - Rather Be
  8. Hands To Myself - Selena Gomez

August 4th 2017
