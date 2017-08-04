Two Spoons 31/7/17
1 – Hello! New Coldplay Track!
2 – Nathan’s risky UberEats move
3 – Top 3 News Stories
4 – SPOTLIGHT: Study Habits
5 – A Current Affair; Where are they now?
6 – Nathan’s food prep problem
7 – Julian attempts to talk about diaries…. doesn’t really go to plan (oh no!)
8 -EDM Therapy and C’Yall Next Time!
Playlist
- Like Lightning - Havana Brown ft Dawin
- The Day Before I Met You - Jessica Mauboy
- Lust For Life - Lana Del Ray ft Weeknd
- Malibu - Miley Cyrus
- High - Peking Duk
- Ignition - R. Kelly
- Clean Bandit - Rather Be
- Hands To Myself - Selena Gomez