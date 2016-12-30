Zach& Charlie Tape Logo

SYN 90.7

TYTF Podcast 11 – Jacky Gilmore

IMG_2140.JPG

Australian pro golfer, Jack ‘Pineapple’ Wilson, is challenging the stereotypical golfer look with his John Butler dreads & beard. He joins Zach & Charlie for a yarn about his life on tour, his recent success, and how he hopes to bring golf to an entirely new (and younger) audience.

Charlie also shares new tales from his Dad in, ‘Tony’s Uber’, and the boys help out the listeners with a Christmas themed ‘Cute or Crazy’.

This will be the last episode for 2016 – Too Young To Fail will return January 5th 2017 at a new time: tune in 7-9am on Thursdays, and we’ll catch you next year.

Soundcloud

iTunes

Playlist

  1. You Were Right - RUFUS
  2. Come Down - Anderson .Paak
  3. What If I Go? - Mura Masa
  4. Jump (For My Love) - The Pointer Sisters
  5. Cocoon - Milky Chance
Zach James

December 30th 2016
Read more by Zach James
Category:
Topics: ,
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

Related Content

IMG_2109
Zach& Charlie Tape Logo
Too Young To Fail

TYTF Podcast 10 - That's What I Call Meredith

15608863_1499490780061869_545173438_o
15608863_1499490780061869_545173438_o
Picture This!

Lizard Conundrum feat. Hayden & Duncan of The Weekly Muniz

1507627_10152601417948650_1520824688540433267_n_24-667x432
1507627_10152601417948650_1520824688540433267_n_24.png
Get Cereal

Get Cereal Podcast (Friday 16th December)