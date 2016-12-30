TYTF Podcast 11 – Jacky Gilmore

Australian pro golfer, Jack ‘Pineapple’ Wilson, is challenging the stereotypical golfer look with his John Butler dreads & beard. He joins Zach & Charlie for a yarn about his life on tour, his recent success, and how he hopes to bring golf to an entirely new (and younger) audience.

Charlie also shares new tales from his Dad in, ‘Tony’s Uber’, and the boys help out the listeners with a Christmas themed ‘Cute or Crazy’.

This will be the last episode for 2016 – Too Young To Fail will return January 5th 2017 at a new time: tune in 7-9am on Thursdays, and we’ll catch you next year.