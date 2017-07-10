SYN 90.7
Understanding the new penalty rates cuts
Reporter Nic Zoumboulis speaks with ACTU president Ged Kearney about what new penalty rates mean for young people and how different industries are reacting.
Jordan Fennell
July 10th 2017Read more by Jordan Fennell
Topics: News
Tags: ACTU, bill shorten, hospitality, labour, oppose, Penalty rates, young people
