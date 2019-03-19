SYN 90.7
University students join school strike despite penalties for missing class
The University of Melbourne refused students’ requests to not be penalised for missing classes on March 15 to attend the school strike for climate action.
Should universities support students’ right to strike?
Reporter Ashleigh Barraclough finds out.
Guests
Will Ross – Environments Officer at the University of Melbourne Student Union
Cindy McLeish – Victorian shadow minister for education and youth
Contributors
Ashleigh Barraclough
Panorama
March 19th 2019
