University students join school strike despite penalties for missing class

The University of Melbourne refused students’ requests to not be penalised for missing classes on March 15 to attend the school strike for climate action.

Should universities support students’ right to strike?

Reporter Ashleigh Barraclough finds out.

Will Ross – Environments Officer at the University of Melbourne Student Union
Cindy McLeish – Victorian shadow minister for education and youth

Ashleigh Barraclough

March 19th 2019
