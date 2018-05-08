Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Unrest in Russia Under Putin

More than 1,600 anti-Kremlin activists have been detained by police during street protests against Vladimir Putin ahead of his inauguration for a fourth presidential term.

Reporter Anjali Dutta investigates.

Anjali Dutta

Nicolas Zoumboulis

May 8th 2018
