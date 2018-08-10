Update: All safe and sound at Swinburne University after science lab evacuation

Things are returning to normal at Swinburne University’s Hawthorn campus after hundreds of students and staff were evacuated following an incident in the science labs.

MFB crews responded to a “gas depletion alert” in the science and technology building on Friday afternoon, News Corp had reported.

Swinburne’s Advanced Technologies Centre is back in business. It was evacuated on Friday afternoon following a gas sensor malfunction. Students and staff are re-entering the building. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/I7fNXxEQUR — Swinburne University of Technology (@Swinburne) August 10, 2018

Swinburne University later confirmed a “gas sensor malfunction” was to blame for the evacuation.

Specialist firefighters wearing hazmat suits and police and paramedics attended the scene.

Students and staff were not affected by the incident and have since re-entered the building.

Image Credit: Swinburne University.