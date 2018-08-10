Update: All safe and sound at Swinburne University after science lab evacuation

Hundreds of students and staff have been evacuated from a science lab at Swinburne University's Hawthorn campus, Credit: Swinburne University.

Things are returning to normal at Swinburne University’s Hawthorn campus after hundreds of students and staff were evacuated following an incident in the science labs.

MFB crews responded to a “gas depletion alert” in the science and technology building on Friday afternoon, News Corp had reported.

Swinburne University later confirmed a “gas sensor malfunction” was to blame for the evacuation.

Specialist firefighters wearing hazmat suits and police and paramedics attended the scene.

Students and staff were not affected by the incident and have since re-entered the building.

Jayden Forster

August 10th 2018
