Usain Bolt to train with Central Coast Mariners

They’ve done it!

The Central Coast Mariners have pulled off one of the biggest deals of the year, signing Usain Bolt to the club for an indefinite training program.

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist @usainbolt is headed to Australia to fulfill a life-long dream of becoming a professional footballer. He’s signed up for a trial with the @CCMariners, but he still has a lot to prove. @jessicaridleytv #7News pic.twitter.com/hrLj7dVt8L — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 8, 2018

And, the former sprint king is pumped!

“I am very excited about coming to Australia and would like to thank the owner and management of the Central Coast Mariners for giving me this opportunity,” Bolt, 31, said in a statement on the A-League website.

“I always say that ‘anything is possible, don’t think limits’ and I look forward to the challenge.

We’re set to welcome @usainbolt to @CCMariners for an indefinite training period. Let’s hear from the world’s fastest man. Read more ⚡ https://t.co/kOtlPUPWz8 #CCMFC pic.twitter.com/LsSxYLSbhl — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) August 7, 2018

Bolt, who says it is his “dream” to become a professional footballer, has trained with overseas clubs Borussia Dortmund, Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Stromsgodset.

The Mariners said Bolt would arrive in Gosford “later this month” when he’ll be put through his paces with the club in the hopes of gaining a contract.

While the club is (understandably) excited about Bolt’s upcoming arrival, Mariners CEO Shaun Mielekamp says there is no guarantee that Bolt will become a pro footballer.

“It is important that we don’t get too caught up in the hype of possibilities, but the reality is that Usain Bolt has placed his faith in the Central Coast Mariners to accelerate his football journey,” he said.

“Whilst we all know this must be tempered with the reality that there is a job to do and hard work ahead, we are committed to building a team that will win matches and instil belief.

“Hopefully Usain can help us on this mission.”

Image Credit: Getty via Zimbio.