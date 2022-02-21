On Air
A Valentine’s Day Gift – Season 1 Episode 2 2022
Happy Valentine’s Day from The Naughty Rude Show 💋💋
This episode we have the greatest Valentine’s gift of all – a whole 40 minutes of Naughty Rude goodness!!! Meet hosts Taymi and Portia as they take you through the good, bad, and great of all things Valentine’s Day! They alongside producers Indi and Zack (who you can meet here) are here to help with all your needs on the most romantic day of the year.
Is Valentine’s Day worth celebrating? Should you confess to your crush on the big day? What makes a great gift? Can a single pringle enjoy the day of love? All these questions and more are tackled this episode so make sure to listen and all will be revealed!
We also answer one of YOUR questions! This week we were asked about the ever important (and wonderful!) lube! We cover the differences between water and silicon based lubes and offer our thoughts on how to get the most bang 😉 for your buck!
If you have a burning question for us, go to linktr.ee/thenaughtyrudeshow for an anonymous submissions form! We also take stories so don’t be afraid to spill some hot tea!
Playlist
- Just Say It - Approachable Members of Your Local Community
- Say Nothing - Flume (feat. MAY-A)
- Your Power - Billie Eilish
- Don't Fit - Noah Kondis
- Boomerang - The Merindas
- Shoot the Shot - Haiku Hands
- My Mind - Baker Boy (feat. G-flip)
- When I Get Older - Caisha Sprout
- In The Wake Of Your Leave - Gang of Youths
- Social Graces - Loose Fit
- Treat You Right - The Jungle Giants
- Lighthouse - Mattiel
- Thief - ella jane
- Someday - Two Another
- Language of Love - Deuce
- The Innocent - Aurora
- Midnight Wine - Shannon and the Clams
- One Whole Me - Dev Lemons
Contributors
Executive Producers: Indi Barrow and Zack Goutzoulas
Presenters: Taymouth Brook and Portia Horsfall
Zack Goutzoulas
February 21st 2022Read more by Zack Goutzoulas
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Comedy, Education
Tags: naughty rude, The Naughty Rude Show, valentine's, Valentines Day
