VCE “Buddy System” Keeping Students On Track
When schools closed due to COVID-19, many students felt lost with the new method of online schooling, this led to Year 12 student, Eve Simner creating a buddy system to help students stay connected and on track.
Dylan Storer
June 17th 2020Read more by Dylan Storer
