Copy of THE HAPPY DEMIC

SYN Podcasts

VCE “Buddy System” Keeping Students On Track

Pic

When schools closed due to COVID-19, many students felt lost with the new method of online schooling, this led to Year 12 student, Eve Simner creating a buddy system to help students stay connected and on track.

 

Listen to the full podcast here.
The Happydemic is a podcast from SYN focusing on sharing the good things that young people are doing during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts from and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; @TheHappydemic

Dylan Storer

June 17th 2020
Read more by Dylan Storer
Category: , , , , ,
Topics: ,
Tags: ,
Share
National Volunteer Week: Volunteer SpotlightsContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by The Happydemic

Personal_Training_Overlooking_Melbourne
Copy of THE HAPPY DEMIC
The Happydemic

Personal Training in the Time of Coronavirus

The Happydemic’s Lachlan Brickley interviews young personal trainer Ben McDonald about how the virus has impacted his business and how he plans […]

AAAABYjI3IGWp6ZG81rxU5Cd-iX_aTvVL9WG7bA90_LXZrwSlCBqVe0QQVG2ZT1NC2LUX7FyClUEnMxpMlY7sBnRI3oNPYzu
Copy of THE HAPPY DEMIC
The Happydemic

An Australian Tiger King?

A WA businessperson is trying to bring tigers formally owned by Joe Exotic to Australia, Dylan Storer brings you that and many […]

Untitled design (13)
Copy of THE HAPPY DEMIC
The Happydemic

What do Powderfinger, Hamilton and Disney have in common?

The great Australian band Powderfinger, the famous American play Hamilton and the global powerhouse that is Disney are all making their ways […]

Related Content

Mother and her daughter reading a book
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Is tutoring really worth it?

20160830_103048.jpg
11251898_10152755252516496_3599906214157496317_n.png
Swinburne University

Swinburne on SYN - Technology and Education Forum 30 August 2016

images_24.jpg
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Skyscraper schooling: the way of the future?