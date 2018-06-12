get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne

Vegemite Boost & Disney Princesses – Get Cereal Saturdays 9 June

This week on the show, Sam & Jules unpack a divisise Australian icon hitting a notable drinks store and ask, when did you misread the message? Jules wants to know, how do you play it cool when you accidentally add someone on Facebook? And Sam gets heavy on Disney Princesses. Plus, the girls chat to Winnick about his multi-platform gigging, Get on the Couch with Outlander, see if we can dissect State of Origin on Sports for Dummies and Get Inspired with some SYNspiration. Subscribe!

June 12th 2018
