The Veronicas’ Lisa Origliasso marries boyfriend Logan Huffman

Lisa Origliasso, one half of hit pop duo The Veronicas, has married American actor Logan Huffman in an intimate ceremony on the Sunshine Coast.

The singer has been dating the V star for around four years.


The happy couple tied the knot in front of close friends and family at plush Sunshine Coast reception venue Secrets on the Lake, the Courier Mail reports.

Lisa and her new hubby have yet to share any pics from their big day, but she has shared one photo of the newlyweds at a visit to Australia Zoo in Beerwah, Queensland.

Lisa shared this pic of the newlyweds out and about at Australia Zoo, Credit: Lisa Origliasso, Instagram.

Lisa and her sister Jessica are originally from Brisbane and their parents, Colleen and Joseph, still live at the family home in Albany Creek.

Lisa and Jessica will stay in Brisbane to be with their mum as she battles dementia.

Logan also has plans to relocate to Brisbane to live with Lisa and her family.

Jayden Forster

November 6th 2018
