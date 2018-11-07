The Veronicas’ Lisa Origliasso shares first wedding pic

Lisa Origliasso, one half of The Veronicas, has shared the first photo from her wedding with American actor Logan Huffman.

The singer and the V star tied the knot at the weekend at a stunning ceremony on the Sunshine Coast.

Taking to Instagram, Lisa posted a black and white photo from her wedding day.

“This past weekend I got to marry the man of my dreams,” she captioned the pic.

Lisa wore a white wedding dress created by Australian designer J’Aton Couture.

Speaking with Vogue Australia, she said the dress was inspired by both her “French and Italian ancestries” and the dress worn in 1937 by American actress Wallis Simpson at her wedding to the former King Edward VIII.

Lisa also wore white leather gloves from the 30s, Charlotte Olympia shoes and a headpiece inspired by the Elizabethan era.

“For my wedding dress I wanted to embody the romance period of the Victorian era, yet still have the forward graces of the ’30s and ’40s,” Lisa told Vogue.

“We loved the idea of my waist being the focus and decided we wanted the dress to have a shape that was timeless and structured without embellishments.”



Lisa and Logan have been dating since 2014.

The couple announced their engagement in late 2016.

Image Credit: Instagram, Courier Mail.