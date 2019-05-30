VFLW – Victorian Women’s Football League

With the VFLW season only three rounds in, Moni organised to have an interview with new draftee Tessa Zagontinos.

She was selected to play for the Essendon FC VFLW team early this year. Yet to debut Tessa talks about her commitment and motivation to play football at the elite level.

Taylor and expect VFLW radio commentator Niamh join the interview and the conversation even though at times the girls get off topic they put together a great VFLW show.