Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

Viagogo being taken to court: What you need to know about ticket resellers

Picture: The AU review

Reporter Nic Zoumboulis explains how the ticket re-seller works and what action is being taken against them.

Jordan Fennell

September 18th 2017
Read more by Jordan Fennell
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Panorama

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

New study says video games help with stress relief, socializing, and mental health

Getting home from work and unwinding by playing Battlefield 1 on the Xbox or waking up on Saturday morning to play Splatoon […]

kids rally
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Kids rally against climate change

High School students are taking to the street to protest what they see as a lack of government action on climate change. […]

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Victorian government invests into men’s behavioural programs to curb family violence

Is changing perpetrator behaviour the answer to reducing family violence? Reporter Silvi Vann-Wall chatted to an expert about the new investments into […]

Related Content

12776644_1129285337105455_2092812677_o-2.jpg
amplify20logo-1.jpg
Amplify

Monday, February 29th

1496156787_57d0dec4c1_b.jpg
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Australia: the expensive country