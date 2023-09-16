Ivory Black Minimalist Spring Forward Daylight Saving Time Instagram Post

Vic. Urged to Support Pill Testing as Qld Moves Forward

Pill Testing, On The Beat

Sam Deshayes reports.

Press play to listen (refresh if you can’t see the audio player) or read the bulletin below.

The state government has been urged to support pill testing by a second coroner this year, as Queensland moves to become the first state to roll out the service at music festivals.

The coroner said a drug checking service would have “created opportunity” for a man who died after taking the ‘blue punisher’ drug to receive harm minimisation information.

Queensland is now set to become the first state in Australia to provide such a service without referring users to police.

If this story raises issues for you, you can contact the National Alcohol and Other Drugs Hotline on 1800 250 015.

Contributors

Sam Deshayes

Loughlin Patrick

September 16th 2023
Read more by Loughlin Patrick
