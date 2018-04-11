Victoria Police officers suspended over brutality claims

Following the circulation of footage that many are labelling as ‘police brutality’, Victoria Police have suspended four officers and another put on different duties after three separate alleged brutality incidents.

However Victorian Police Minister Lisa Neville says “we cannot second guess our police”.

Reporter Nicolas Zoumboulis speaks to Tamar Hopkins, a former principal solicitor at Melbourne’s Flemington and Kensington Community Legal Centre and the founding lawyer of the Police Accountability Project. Hopkins has called for the establishment of an independent body to be investigating these issues.

