Victoria State Election – The Rise of Micro Parties

The Australian Labor Party (ALP) celebrated a massive victory in the state election on the weekend, but the state’s micro-parties were big winners too – currently on track to win 9 of the 40 seats in the Legislative Council.
How does this happen?

Reporter Catie McLeod speaks to leader of the Victorian Socialists and unsuccessful upper house candidate Stephen Jolly to find out.

Guests

Stephen Jolley – Victorian Socialists

Contributors

Catie McLeod

Nicolas Zoumboulis

November 28th 2018
