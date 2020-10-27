On Air
Victorian Council Elections: What does it mean to stand for local council?
With Council election voting closing last Friday, reporter Anneliese Farrer dives into what is required of candidates, who might be interested in running, and what it means to stand as a candidate for local Council.
Guests
Victorian Electoral Commission Media and Communications Advisor Ruth Murphy
Contributors
Anneliese Farrer
Panorama
October 27th 2020Read more by Panorama
