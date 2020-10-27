Panorama Logo

Victorian Council Elections: What does it mean to stand for local council?

Source: Vic Councils

With Council election voting closing last Friday, reporter Anneliese Farrer dives into what is required of candidates, who might be interested in running, and what it means to stand as a candidate for local Council.

Guests

Victorian Electoral Commission Media and Communications Advisor Ruth Murphy

Contributors

Anneliese Farrer

Panorama

October 27th 2020
