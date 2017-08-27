Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

Victorian government invests into men’s behavioural programs to curb family violence

Is changing perpetrator behaviour the answer to reducing family violence? Reporter Silvi Vann-Wall chatted to an expert about the new investments into men’s behavioural programs.

Jordan Fennell

August 27th 2017
Read more by Jordan Fennell
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Panorama

kids rally
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Kids rally against climate change

High School students are taking to the street to protest what they see as a lack of government action on climate change. […]

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Does The Bachelor have the potential to be a feminist show?

Channel Ten reality show The Bachelor recently attracted a significant amount of controversy over its treatment of the contestants past occupations. Mahalia […]

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

We’ve already used up all of Earth’s resources for this year and it’s only August

Earth Overshoot Day is the day when the Earth’s resources are used up faster than it can regenerate and this year that […]

Related Content

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Victorian government introduces first home owner tax cuts but concerns remain for affordability

Lab Rats Show Logo
Lab Rats Show Logo
Lab Rats – The SYN Science Show

Lab Rats Episode 3: Genetics and Behavioural Ecology

DON028_Topanup_bushfire_1_III-2015.jpg
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

CFA dispute explained