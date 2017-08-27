SYN 90.7
Victorian government invests into men’s behavioural programs to curb family violence
Is changing perpetrator behaviour the answer to reducing family violence? Reporter Silvi Vann-Wall chatted to an expert about the new investments into men’s behavioural programs.
Jordan Fennell
August 27th 2017
Category: News and Commentary
Topics: News
Tags: behavioural, family violence, Victorian Government
