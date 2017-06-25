SYN 90.7
Victoria’s crime rate has risen in the last year
New research shows Victoria’s crime rates have increased over the past year, with aggravated burglary labelled as the most occurring crime. Reporter Vasiliki Raptis investigates.
Jordan Fennell
June 25th 2017Read more by Jordan Fennell
Category: Audio, Audio, News and Commentary
Topics: News
Tags: burglary, crime, police, rates, Victoria
More by Panorama
Channel 31 says good bye to free to air TV
After the government granted Channel 31 a six month extension at the end of last year it is finally saying good bye […]
Protect your computer: don’t leave it until you ‘Wannacry’
BY JORDAN FENNELL IT experts are warning Windows users to update their software in order to avoid their data being encrypted and […]
Health star ratings: is your food as healthy as it seems?
By MIHIKA HEDGE For shoppers looking to save time in the supermarket, health star ratings have become somewhat of a salvation, but […]