Is Victoria’s recycling management system in need of reform?

Councils across Victoria are being forced to dump their recycling in landfill after the closure of several of the state’s largest recycling plants. But what can be done to turn things around?

Reporter Ashleigh Barraclough talks to Gayle Sloan, CEO of Waste Management and Resource Recovery Association Australia, and Tim Read, the Greens MP for Brunswick, about fixing Victoria’s recycling system.


Gayle Sloan, CEO of Waste Management and Resource Recovery Association Australia, and Tim Read, the Greens MP for Brunswick

Ashleigh Barraclough

February 26th 2019
