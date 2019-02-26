SYN 90.7
Is Victoria’s recycling management system in need of reform?
Councils across Victoria are being forced to dump their recycling in landfill after the closure of several of the state’s largest recycling plants. But what can be done to turn things around?
Guests
Gayle Sloan, CEO of Waste Management and Resource Recovery Association Australia, and Tim Read, the Greens MP for Brunswick
Contributors
Ashleigh Barraclough
Panorama
February 26th 2019Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Local News, News, Podcast, Uncategorized
Topics: Community, Environment, News
Tags: Ashleigh Barraclough, environment, News, recycling, recycling Victoria, reform, Victoria, Waste Management
More by Panorama
ACT Commits to Further Pill-Testing Trials at Festivals
The ACT has just committed to a second pill-testing trial, but not everyone agrees that this is the best approach to harm […]
The Climate Solutions Fund: is it the solution, or part of the problem?
The Government has announced a new suite of climate policies, including the newly rebranded Climate Solutions Fund, to tackle one of the […]
Should Australia Do More To Tackle Corruption?
While government corruption seems to be growing and stealing headlines across Australia, questions around our ability to tackle things effectively are also getting […]