Viewers rage over death of Modern Family character

(WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS SPOILERS)

The “beloved” character leaving Modern Family has been revealed.

And, it’s fair to say, fans are not happy.

But their beef is not with the actor who plays the departing character, but with producers for teasing the death of one their faves.

DeDe is the “beloved character” leaving Modern Family, Credit: Supplied.

The character leaving the Dunphy/Pritchett fam is Delia ‘DeDe’ Pritchett, Jay Pritchett’s ex-wife and the mother of Claire Dunphy and Mitchell Pritchett.

DeDe is played by actress Shelley Long and has appeared in just seven of the show’s 214 episodes — she’s hardly what we would call a “beloved character”.

After months of building up the mystery death, many viewers were left surprised (and a little cheated) with DeDe’s departure.

Modern Family co-creator Christopher Lloyd had previously revealed the show would be “handling some bigger life events” this season.

“(The death) will be a moving event — and an event that has repercussions across several episodes,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

Jayden Forster

October 25th 2018
