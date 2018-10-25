Viewers rage over death of Modern Family character

(WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS SPOILERS)

The “beloved” character leaving Modern Family has been revealed.

And, it’s fair to say, fans are not happy.

But their beef is not with the actor who plays the departing character, but with producers for teasing the death of one their faves.

The character leaving the Dunphy/Pritchett fam is Delia ‘DeDe’ Pritchett, Jay Pritchett’s ex-wife and the mother of Claire Dunphy and Mitchell Pritchett.

DeDe is played by actress Shelley Long and has appeared in just seven of the show’s 214 episodes — she’s hardly what we would call a “beloved character”.

After months of building up the mystery death, many viewers were left surprised (and a little cheated) with DeDe’s departure.

When they said there’s going to be a death on #ModernFamily I thought it was going to be a major character, not someone who’s been on a few eps. — Scott (@TheScottfather) October 25, 2018

#ModernFamily is this the death that was talked about? If so, that’s prettt lame — David Shaw (@Shotzzie96) October 25, 2018

I feel like this particular “death” was a cop-out and maybe a significant character is going to die later on in the series leaving us in shambles?? #ModernFamily but then again it’s a comedy. @ModernFam pic.twitter.com/3gRwsrR2rY — Allthings_naomiwatts (@baeomiwatts) October 25, 2018

Modern Family co-creator Christopher Lloyd had previously revealed the show would be “handling some bigger life events” this season.

“(The death) will be a moving event — and an event that has repercussions across several episodes,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

