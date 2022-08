Are you 12 to 25 years old and interested in making radio? Join us at SYN HQ for a free tour of our studios and offices! ✨

Guests will learn about SYN’s training offerings, programming structure, and the workshops and events.

DATES AND TIMES AVAILABLE

August 25 at 9am & 10am

September 1 at 12pm & 1pm

LOCATION

SYN HQ, RMIT City Campus

Building 12, Level 3, Room 97,

402 Swanston Street, Melbourne VIC 3000

▶ How to get to SYN

If the widget above does not work, click here to book.