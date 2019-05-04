Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Voters Turn Out for Election Pre-Poll

Ahead of the 2019 Federal Election, voters are turning out in force to vote before election day on May 18. Previous trends have indicated that this election will see a record number of voters having their say in the three weeks of pre-polling before election day. Reporter William Ton looks into the reasons why this is the case and if it has any implications on Australia’s democratic system.

Guests:
Dr Stephen Mills, Honorary Senior Lecturer with the School of Social and Political Sciences at the University of Sydney
Evan Ekin-Smyth, Spokesman at the Australian Electoral Commission

William Ton

May 4th 2019
