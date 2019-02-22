The Edge
SYN Nation
WA Law Society Joins Calls For Traditional Law
The Law Society of Western Australia has backed a move by Member for Kimberley, Josie Farrer to re-introduce Traditional Customary Law into the Australian and Western Australian Legal System.
Dylan Storer spoke with President of the WA Law Society, Greg McIntyre SC. about the support.
Dylan Storer
February 22nd 2019Read more by Dylan Storer
