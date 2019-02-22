WA Law Society Joins Calls For Traditional Law

The Edge

The Law Society of Western Australia has backed a move by Member for Kimberley, Josie Farrer to re-introduce Traditional Customary Law into the Australian and Western Australian Legal System.

Dylan Storer spoke with President of the WA Law Society, Greg McIntyre SC. about the support.

 

February 22nd 2019
