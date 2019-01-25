The surviving members of TLC have postponed a pair of weekend shows due to illness.

Singer Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins is suffering from a bad case of the flu forcing the ‘Waterfalls’ hitmaker and her bandmate Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas to reschedule shows in Florida and Mississippi at the weekend for late June.

“We are truly sorry for any inconvenience that this may have caused but we need to reschedule…,” T-Boz said in a statement shared on social media. “Flu season has hit home and my doctors have instructed me that I cannot travel, but I look forward to seeing y’all in June!”

The R&B star also suffers from blood disorder sickle cell anemia.

Get well soon T-Boz!

(with WENN)

Main Image: NME.