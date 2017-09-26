Unclassical

Week 10 – Musicals!

  1. "Satisfied" from Hamilton the Musical - Lin Manuel Miranda
  2. "Jimmy" from Thoroughly Modern Millie - Janine Tesori
  3. "The Dance at the Gym" from West Side Story - Leonard Bernstein
  4. "Suddenly Seymour" from The Little Shop of Horrors - Miles Goodman
  5. "Hello Dolly" from Hello Dolly - Jerry Herman
  6. "Green Finch and Linnett Bird" from Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - Steven Sondheim
  7. "Falling Slowly" from Once - Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová
  8. "You Can't Stop the Beat" from Hairspray - Marc Shaiman
Madi Chwasta

September 26th 2017
