SYN 90.7
Week 10 – Musicals!
Playlist
- "Satisfied" from Hamilton the Musical - Lin Manuel Miranda
- "Jimmy" from Thoroughly Modern Millie - Janine Tesori
- "The Dance at the Gym" from West Side Story - Leonard Bernstein
- "Suddenly Seymour" from The Little Shop of Horrors - Miles Goodman
- "Hello Dolly" from Hello Dolly - Jerry Herman
- "Green Finch and Linnett Bird" from Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - Steven Sondheim
- "Falling Slowly" from Once - Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová
- "You Can't Stop the Beat" from Hairspray - Marc Shaiman