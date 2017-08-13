Unclassical

Week 4 – Meg’s Choice

Frank-Zappa

  1. Unbelievable Dream - Laura Mvula
  2. The Gymnast - Elena Kats-Chernin, performed by Tamara-Anna Cislowska
  3. Carnival of the Animals - Fossils - Camille Saint-Saëns
  4. Elgar: Variations on an Original Theme, Op. 36 "Enigma" - Edward Elgar
  5. The Planets Suite, H. 125, Op. 32: 1. Jupiter - The Bringer of Jollity - Gustav Holst
  6. Weep No More - David Childs, performed by Godwana Voices and Sally Whitwell
  7. KARakurENAI - RighteousGIRLS
  8. Video Killed the Radio Star arr. Nicholas Buc - Bernaud Trio
  9. St. Alfonzo's Pancake Breakfast - Frank Zappa
Madi Chwasta

August 13th 2017
