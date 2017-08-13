SYN 90.7
Week 4 – Meg’s Choice
Playlist
- Unbelievable Dream - Laura Mvula
- The Gymnast - Elena Kats-Chernin, performed by Tamara-Anna Cislowska
- Carnival of the Animals - Fossils - Camille Saint-Saëns
- Elgar: Variations on an Original Theme, Op. 36 "Enigma" - Edward Elgar
- The Planets Suite, H. 125, Op. 32: 1. Jupiter - The Bringer of Jollity - Gustav Holst
- Weep No More - David Childs, performed by Godwana Voices and Sally Whitwell
- KARakurENAI - RighteousGIRLS
- Video Killed the Radio Star arr. Nicholas Buc - Bernaud Trio
- St. Alfonzo's Pancake Breakfast - Frank Zappa