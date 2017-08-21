SYN 90.7
Week 5 – Madi’s iTunes
Playlist
- Mist Covered Mountains - Amy Dickson with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
- One Sweet Moment - Claire Edwardes
- My Spine - Evelyn Glennie and Björk
- Trepak (Russian Dance) from Nutcracker Suite - Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
- The Rite of Spring - Part 1: The Adoration of the Earth, Dances of the Young Girls - Igor Stravinsky
- Concerto for Marimba and Orchestra Mvt. 1 - Ney Rosauro, performed by Katarzyna Mycka
- O Superman - Laurie Anderson
- Photon - Pantha Du Prince & The Bell Laboratory
- I Need My Girl - The National