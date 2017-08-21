Unclassical

Week 5 – Madi's iTunes

Unclassical

  1. Mist Covered Mountains - Amy Dickson with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
  2. One Sweet Moment - Claire Edwardes
  3. My Spine - Evelyn Glennie and Björk
  4. Trepak (Russian Dance) from Nutcracker Suite - Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
  5. The Rite of Spring - Part 1: The Adoration of the Earth, Dances of the Young Girls - Igor Stravinsky
  6. Concerto for Marimba and Orchestra Mvt. 1 - Ney Rosauro, performed by Katarzyna Mycka
  7. O Superman - Laurie Anderson
  8. Photon - Pantha Du Prince & The Bell Laboratory
  9. I Need My Girl - The National
Madi Chwasta

August 21st 2017
