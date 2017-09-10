Unclassical

SYN 90.7

Week 8 – Good friends

Chick-and-Gary-Burton

Playlist

  1. Trio Sonata No. 6 in G Major BWV 530 - III. Allegro - Johann Sebastian Bach, performed by Yo-yo Ma, Chris Chile and Edgar Meyer
  2. Conduit - II. Pulse - Eighth Blackbird
  3. Rodeo - Mvt 1 "Buckaroo Holiday" - Aaron Copland
  4. Répons - Section 1 - Pierre Boulez
  5. Haydn Quartet Op 77 No. 1 - 1. Allegro Moderato - Joseph Haydn
  6. Strange Sapphire - Clocked Out Duo
  7. The Carbon Copy Building - Scene 15. One third of a creme caramel with shattered glaze - David Lang, Michael Gordon and Julia Wolfe
  8. Hot House - Chick Corea and Gary Burton
Madi Chwasta

September 10th 2017
Read more by Madi Chwasta
Category:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Unclassical

Unclassical

Week 7 – This is the voice

Unclassical

Week 6 – Classical music is everywhere

Unclassical

Week 5 – Madi’s iTunes

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport