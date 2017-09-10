SYN 90.7
Week 8 – Good friends
Playlist
- Trio Sonata No. 6 in G Major BWV 530 - III. Allegro - Johann Sebastian Bach, performed by Yo-yo Ma, Chris Chile and Edgar Meyer
- Conduit - II. Pulse - Eighth Blackbird
- Rodeo - Mvt 1 "Buckaroo Holiday" - Aaron Copland
- Répons - Section 1 - Pierre Boulez
- Haydn Quartet Op 77 No. 1 - 1. Allegro Moderato - Joseph Haydn
- Strange Sapphire - Clocked Out Duo
- The Carbon Copy Building - Scene 15. One third of a creme caramel with shattered glaze - David Lang, Michael Gordon and Julia Wolfe
- Hot House - Chick Corea and Gary Burton