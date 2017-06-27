SYN 90.7
This Week On The Shortlist: Brisbane wunderkind Golden Vessel
Australia has a wealth of incredibly talented young artists rising through the ranks, and Brissy-based wunderkind Golden Vessel is right at the front of the pack.
The project of 20-year-old Max Byrne has been making music since childhood, honing his skills and finally taking the leap into his solo project.
Collaboration is key for Golden Vessel, and already in his teenage years he has worked with the likes of Mallrat, Woodes, Caleb Hodges, Elkkle — the list goes on and on.
Ro chatted with Max the day before he turned 20 to chat everything Golden Vessel — from the beginning of the project, to the importance of teamwork and what the GV endgame looks like.
Gloria Brancatisano
Gloria Brancatisano
June 27th 2017
