This Week On The Shortlist: Brooklyn-based solo project Yoke Lore

Yoke Lore is the Brooklyn-based solo project of musician Adrian Galvin. After growing up in and artist family, and immersing himself in the arts, Galvin found his musical passion as a drummer.

After making music in bands Walk The Moon and Yellerkin came to an end, circumstances led Galvin to step out on his own and thus Yoke Lore was born.

His music brings together a variety of sounds and genres, from his signature folksie banjo,to pop elements, and lush electronics, every piece deconstructed and reconstructed, looped and layered to create a wall of sound that is intrinsically Yoke Lore.

After releasing his debut EP Far Shore in 2016 — amassing a slew of online praise and a whole new audience along for the ride — Galvin kicked of 2017 in a big way, with non-stop touring, as part of SXSW and by dropping his latest EP Goodpain.

We caught up with Adrian while he was on tour to chat about everything Yoke Lore — from his artistic beginnings, to finding his feet solo and what he hopes to achieve with the Yoke Lore project.

