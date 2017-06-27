SYN 90.7
This Week On The Shortlist: Brooklyn-based solo project Yoke Lore
Yoke Lore is the Brooklyn-based solo project of musician Adrian Galvin. After growing up in and artist family, and immersing himself in the arts, Galvin found his musical passion as a drummer.
After making music in bands Walk The Moon and Yellerkin came to an end, circumstances led Galvin to step out on his own and thus Yoke Lore was born.
His music brings together a variety of sounds and genres, from his signature folksie banjo,to pop elements, and lush electronics, every piece deconstructed and reconstructed, looped and layered to create a wall of sound that is intrinsically Yoke Lore.
After releasing his debut EP Far Shore in 2016 — amassing a slew of online praise and a whole new audience along for the ride — Galvin kicked of 2017 in a big way, with non-stop touring, as part of SXSW and by dropping his latest EP Goodpain.
We caught up with Adrian while he was on tour to chat about everything Yoke Lore — from his artistic beginnings, to finding his feet solo and what he hopes to achieve with the Yoke Lore project.
Connect with Yoke Lore: Facebook // Twitter // Soundcloud // Instagram // Youtube // Website
Gloria Brancatisano
June 27th 2017Read more by Gloria Brancatisano
Category: Audio, Audio, Features
Topics: Music
Tags: adrian galvin, Brooklyn, New Music, shortlist, SYN, yoke lore
More by The Shortlist
This Week On The Shortlist: Brisbane wunderkind Golden Vessel
Australia has a wealth of incredibly talented young artists rising through the ranks, and Brissy-based wunderkind Golden Vessel is right at the […]
This Week On The Shortlist: Meet Machine Age; one of Brisbane’s most exciting artists
Even if you don’t know his name, you’ve definitely heard a record he has worked on. Adrian Mauro, the face behind Machine Age, has had […]
This Week On The Shortlist: Meet Belle Haven; honest, raw and moving forward
We can all take a lesson out of Belle Haven‘s book when it comes to rising from hardship. They’ve been through the ringer […]