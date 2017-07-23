This Week On The Shortlist: Find the sunshine with LA-based duo courtship.

The Shortlist

Courtship is Eli Hirsch and Micah Gordon. Two songwriters and producers who found themselves together in Los Angeles while performing with Bloodboy, and decided to use their talent as musicians and songwriters to create some of the brightest, sunniest jams you’ll feast your ears on this winter.

When Gloria sat down with the pair they chatted about everything from Eli and Micah’s individual musical upbringings to the courtship. creative process. We also learned about some of their inspiration, the ultimate courtship. endgame and just what the duo have up their sleeves.

July 23rd 2017
