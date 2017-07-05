SYN 90.7
This Week On The Shortlist: Get to know Ayla, a unique local voice
It’s been a big couple of years for Ayla. The Sunshine Coast / Brisbane songwriter has been honing her craft since the release of breakout EP When The World Ends in 2015. At 21 years old, she’s just announced a brand new EP and shared a few songs which show her growth and direction as a songwriter.
The Shortlist caught up with Ayla to chat about her journey so far and to find out the finer details of her new EP. She also treats us to a live performance of latest track, ‘Shallow End.’
Connect with Ayla: Facebook // Twitter // Website.
