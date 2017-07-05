The Shortlist

SYN 90.7

This Week On The Shortlist: Get to know Ayla, a unique local voice

unnamed
Listen to Episode

It’s been a big couple of years for Ayla. The Sunshine Coast / Brisbane songwriter has been honing her craft since the release of breakout EP When The World Ends in 2015. At 21 years old, she’s just announced a brand new EP and shared a few songs which show her growth and direction as a songwriter.

The Shortlist caught up with Ayla to chat about her journey so far and to find out the finer details of her new EP. She also treats us to a live performance of latest track, ‘Shallow End.’

Connect with Ayla: Facebook // Twitter // Website.

July 5th 2017
Read more by Ro Flack
Category:
Tags: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Shortlist

IMG_6019
The Shortlist
The Shortlist

This Week On The Shortlist: Inspiration all around – say hello to Byron Bay’s Tora

On this instalment of The Shortlist, Ro catches up with electronic group Tora. Recorded on location at Howler – just hours before their show, […]

gv
The Shortlist
The Shortlist

This Week On The Shortlist: Brisbane wunderkind Golden Vessel

Australia has a wealth of incredibly talented young artists rising through the ranks, and Brissy-based wunderkind Golden Vessel is right at the […]

Yoke Lore banjo by Shervin Lainez
The Shortlist
The Shortlist

This Week On The Shortlist: Brooklyn-based solo project Yoke Lore

Yoke Lore is the Brooklyn-based solo project of musician Adrian Galvin. After growing up in and artist family, and immersing himself in […]

Related Content

ma
The Shortlist
The Shortlist

This Week On The Shortlist: Meet Machine Age; one of Brisbane's most exciting artists

belle haven
The Shortlist
The Shortlist

This Week On The Shortlist: Meet Belle Haven; honest, raw and moving forward

kk
The Shortlist
The Shortlist

This Week On The Shortlist: Northern Territory four piece Kardajala Kirridarra