This Week On The Shortlist: Get to know Ayla, a unique local voice

It’s been a big couple of years for Ayla. The Sunshine Coast / Brisbane songwriter has been honing her craft since the release of breakout EP When The World Ends in 2015. At 21 years old, she’s just announced a brand new EP and shared a few songs which show her growth and direction as a songwriter.

The Shortlist caught up with Ayla to chat about her journey so far and to find out the finer details of her new EP. She also treats us to a live performance of latest track, ‘Shallow End.’

